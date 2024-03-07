Raising awareness of gender-based violence with new art installation

A new, temporary art installation at Kingsway Mall is raising awareness of gender-based violence in Alberta.

The art piece is a 12-foot-tall model of a home, with a front facade and rooms in the back. The display was created by local designer Tessa Stamp in collaboration with WIN House.

"Through education, advocacy, and support, we are all determined to combat gender-based violence and create a world where everyone can live free from fear," said Leslie Allen, the executive director of WIN House.

"This installation raises awareness about gender-based violence, shining a light on the struggles faced by women and impacting our community."

The art installation's rooms were designed based on "the raw and personal details of experiences with gender-based violence," according to WIN House's website.

"These rooms serve as poignant reflections of the resilience and strength of those who have sought refuge at WIN House."

The Women In Need (WIN) House is a shelter for women, non-binary individuals and children fleeing domestic violence. It's been in operation in Edmonton for 55 years.

"It's a shame that we need the shelters, but the reality is that we do, and we're thankful for organizations, and people like the people at WIN House, who give support," said Salma Lakhani, the lieutenant governor of Alberta.

"It takes tremendous courage and determination to walk out of an abusive relationship and say, I need to be somewhere safe. So I really want to thank you for lifting up women from all different backgrounds and walks of life."

An art installation at Kingsway mall raising awareness of gender-based violence. March 7, 2024 (Matt Marshall/CTV News Edmonton)

Last year, a report showed the Alberta Council of Women's Shelters received over 59,000 calls for help between April 2022 and March 2023. That was an increase of 12.5 per cent from the previous year and the highest number on record in a decade, according to Allen.

"This staggering statistic underscores the urgent need for support, and highlights the vital role organizations such as WIN House play in addressing our ongoing challenge faced by individuals and our community," she added.

"This International Women's Day, we are thrilled to unveil this campaign, which goes beyond raising awareness. Together, we are taking tangible steps towards creating a safer and inclusive society for everyone."

Donations for WIN House are being accepted at the installation, located on the main level of the mall near the Starbucks. The installation will be on display until March 29.