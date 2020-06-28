EDMONTON -- Hundreds turned out for a rally and march in our city on Sunday, highlighting gay rights and black trans lives.

Demonstrators gathered at Beaver Hills House Park to kick off the rally.

Rarica Now put it together to commemorate the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

Many of the speakers and performances showcased the voices and experiences of black queer and trans people.

The rally was capped off with a dance party.