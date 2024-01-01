Random Edmonton stabbings on New Year's Eve 'a concern': police

Two men are in hospital in critical condition following separate stabbings in central Edmonton the evening of New Year's Eve, and police are searching for a man they believe is responsible for them.

Police say a man aged 20-30 wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie underneath a black jacket, carrying a black-and-green backpack, at 9:15 p.m. approached a 63-year-old man walking near 111 Avenue and 96 Street and stabbed him.

Police say the man then approached and stabbed a 45-year-old man standing with his adult son at the Kingsway Transit Centre about 20 minutes later, and was last seen heading toward the downtown core.

Paramedics treated and transported both injured men to hospital.

Police say they do not have a further description of the man, such as his height or build, beyond witnesses describing him as Indigenous.

Edmonton Police Staff Sgt. Andrew Larson told reporters Monday the attacks "appear completely random" and that robbery was not attempted in either case.

"We haven't had any events related to this ... but as this was random and there was no reason, we do have a bit of a concern," Larson said, adding police do not believe the attacks were related to gangs.

Investigators have released surveillance images of the man believed to be responsible for both attacks.

Larson said there were witnesses at the transit centre who may not have know the attack on the man there occurred.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).