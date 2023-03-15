RCMP arrest Grande Prairie, Alta., robbery suspects after tips from the public

Mounties in northwest Alberta asked for help Wednesday to identify two men suspected of beating a person and stealing their pickup truck.

Both were arrested by Thursday evening, RCMP announced, while thanking the public and media for helping them generate "several tips."

Officers were called to a hotel near 120 Avenue and 100 Street in Grande Prairie just before midnight on March 1.

Police said the men assaulted a person staying in a room before one left in their red 2003 Dodge 2500 with British Columbia license plate SP5171.

The truck was not recovered.

Police did not release the names of the suspects, but said more information would be shared when they were able.

A truck that RCMP say was stolen during a robbery in Grande Prairie, Alta., on March 1, 2023. (Credit: RCMP)