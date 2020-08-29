EDMONTON -- The Lloydminster RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing woman, last seen on Thursday.

Doris Wiley, 49, is described as:

5’5” tall

125 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

Wiley was last seen in the city of Lloydminster on Aug. 27, she has no fixed address, according to RCMP.

RCMP is asking anyone with information on Wiley to contact them at 780-808-8400 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.