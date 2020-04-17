RCMP deem 74-year-old man's suspicious death to be a homicide
CTV News Edmonton
Published Friday, April 17, 2020 10:05AM MDT Last Updated Friday, April 17, 2020 10:14AM MDT
Published Friday, April 17, 2020 10:05AM MDT Last Updated Friday, April 17, 2020 10:14AM MDT
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this file photo.
EDMONTON -- Maskawacis RCMP have ruled the suspicious death of a 74-year-old man south of Edmonton to be a homicide.
Mounties were called to Herman-Minde Road, east of Highway 2A, at approximately 8:15 a.m. when a male was found unresponsive on the ground.
The death was ruled to be the result of a homicide after an autopsy.
The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is continuing its investigation.