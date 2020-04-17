EDMONTON -- Maskawacis RCMP have ruled the suspicious death of a 74-year-old man south of Edmonton to be a homicide.

Mounties were called to Herman-Minde Road, east of Highway 2A, at approximately 8:15 a.m. when a male was found unresponsive on the ground.

The death was ruled to be the result of a homicide after an autopsy.

The RCMP's Major Crimes Unit is continuing its investigation.