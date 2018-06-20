Three months after the body of a trans woman in her 30s was found, police east of Edmonton are asking for the public’s help.

RCMP said Myrah Whitstone, 34, was found dead near Range Road 213, north of Highway 16 on March 24.

Investigators said Whitstone was last seen on 118 Avenue near 83 Street, where she was seen interacting with a man in a light-coloured Dodge Journey just before 1 a.m. on March 23.

The van was seen heading west on 118 Avenue.

Police are trying to determine her movements between 12:45 a.m. and 8 a.m. on March 24.

The cause of death in this case has not been determined as police are waiting for toxicology results from the Edmonton Medical Examiner’s office.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Strathcona County RCMP at 780-467-7741 or call local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).