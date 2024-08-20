RCMP looking for male assailant after women sexually assaulted west of Edmonton

Hinton and Edson RCMP are asking the public to identify a man who allegedly approached several women from behind, forcibly pulled their pants down and took photos.

According to RCMP, two separate incidents occurred in Hinton, Alta. at 9:10 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and another in Edson, Alta. at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Monday.

The suspect is described as:

male;

slim build;

approximately 5' 11'' tall;

120 lbs;

wearing a black toque, light coloured hoodie, brown pants, black shoes with white soles and a blue medical mask; and

driving a dark coloured pickup truck.

Hinton and Edson RCMP are investigating the events but are requesting assistance from the public to identify the assailant.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents are urged to call Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544 or Edson RCMP at 780-723-8800.

To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or use the online P3 Tips tool.