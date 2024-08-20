RCMP looking for male assailant after women sexually assaulted west of Edmonton
Hinton and Edson RCMP are asking the public to identify a man who allegedly approached several women from behind, forcibly pulled their pants down and took photos.
According to RCMP, two separate incidents occurred in Hinton, Alta. at 9:10 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and another in Edson, Alta. at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Monday.
The suspect is described as:
- male;
- slim build;
- approximately 5' 11'' tall;
- 120 lbs;
- wearing a black toque, light coloured hoodie, brown pants, black shoes with white soles and a blue medical mask; and
- driving a dark coloured pickup truck.
Hinton and Edson RCMP are investigating the events but are requesting assistance from the public to identify the assailant.
Anyone with information regarding the incidents are urged to call Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544 or Edson RCMP at 780-723-8800.
To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or use the online P3 Tips tool.
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
High-profile Canadian-Israeli influencer detained in Russia: reports
Police detained a prominent Canadian-Israeli influencer at a Russian airport on Monday, Russian media are reporting.
DEVELOPING Service restored following partial system outage impacting Canadian airports: CBSA
Canada's border agency says services have been restored following a partial systems outage that affected the country's biggest airports on Tuesday.
Senior who killed 8-year-old sentenced in London, Ont. court room
Inside a packed London, Ont., courtroom, the 79-year-old woman who was convicted of driving her vehicle into a troop of girl guides, killing one and injuring several others, was sentenced to two years house arrest, followed by three years of probation.
Humans age dramatically at two key points in their life, study finds
Scientists have found that human beings age at a molecular level in two accelerated bursts – first at the age of 44, and then again at 60.
Halifax police officer shoots, kills three dogs that attacked woman
Police say they shot and killed three large dogs after the animals attacked a woman in Halifax Tuesday morning.
Ex-officer convicted in George Floyd's killing is moved to new prison months after stabbing
Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd, was transferred to a federal prison in Texas almost nine months after he was stabbed in a different facility.
DEVELOPING Yacht that sank off Sicily was carrying people celebrating tech magnate's acquittal; 6 missing
Police divers resumed searching Tuesday for six people believed trapped in the hull of a superyacht that sank in deep seas off Sicily, including a British tech magnate who was celebrating his recent acquittal on fraud charges with the people who had defended him at trial.
B.C. man sentenced for assaulting, intimidating homeless couple with skid-steer loader
An Okanagan man who used a skid-steer loader to destroy the possessions of a homeless couple, knocking one of them unconscious as he ran over their belongings, will not face jail time for the assault.
From meat to car and gas shortages, here's how rail work stoppages may impact Canadians
Canadians are bracing for the outcome of a railway stoppage, from a hit to their pocketbooks to a shortage of products.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Calgary
-
Suspicious death in Carrington deemed a homicide; victim identified
The suspicious death of a person in the northwest community of Carrington last week has been deemed a homicide by police.
-
Calgary water main update: 13 of 21 pipe repairs will be on 33 Avenue N.W.
City officials say more than half of the segments of Calgary's Bearspaw feeder main that require fixing are along 33 Avenue N.W.
-
Cost of a new home in Calgary up more than 5% since last summer: StatCan
The price of a new home in Calgary has risen more than five per cent since last summer – marking the largest increase among Canadian cities.
Lethbridge
-
Missing kayaker may be on South Saskatchewan River between Grand Forks, Medicine Hat: Lethbridge police
Lethbridge police are searching for a 40-year-old woman they believe is kayaking down the South Saskatchewan River.
-
Average home prices climb in Lethbridge as buyers seek lower prices
The average price of a home in Lethbridge has jumped by more than 19 per cent over the past year, statistics indicate.
-
Excitement building as Lethbridge's Whoop-Up Days draws near
Trucks have started rolling into what will become Lethbridge’s Whoop-Up Days midway.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police chief defends use of force in cruise weekend arrest caught on video
Saskatoon's police chief said he's watched videos of a Saturday night arrest and is defending his officers.
-
Rural Saskatchewan fire department offers $20K reward as it battles hay bale arson attacks
A string of suspected arsons on hay bales, grass and crops around a west-central Saskatchewan town has been both agitating and perplexing, says the local fire chief.
-
IN PICTURES: Pack of pups takes over Saskatoon's Mayfair Pool
The City of Saskatoon held its annual Dog Day of Summer event on Tuesday — its end of season swim where pooches take over a public swimming pool.
Regina
-
Woman 'significantly injured' in dog attack, Regina police searching for 2 people
Regina police are looking for two suspects after two dogs attacked a woman on Monday morning causing 'significant injuries.'
-
Regina Transit adding over 25,000 hours of service to busiest routes
Regina Transit will be adding more than 25,000 hours of bus service to some of its busiest routes.
-
Rural Saskatchewan fire department offers $20K reward as it battles hay bale arson attacks
A string of suspected arsons on hay bales, grass and crops around a west-central Saskatchewan town has been both agitating and perplexing, says the local fire chief.
Vancouver
-
2 fall to their deaths from Lower Lonsdale balcony, IHIT called in: RCMP
Homicide investigators have been called in after two people fell to their deaths from an apartment building balcony in North Vancouver early Tuesday morning.
-
B.C. man sentenced for assaulting, intimidating homeless couple with skid-steer loader
An Okanagan man who used a skid-steer loader to destroy the possessions of a homeless couple, knocking one of them unconscious as he ran over their belongings, will not face jail time for the assault.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Surrey, B.C., stabbing
Homicide investigators say a 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Surrey, B.C., man last month.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. man sentenced for assaulting, intimidating homeless couple with skid-steer loader
An Okanagan man who used a skid-steer loader to destroy the possessions of a homeless couple, knocking one of them unconscious as he ran over their belongings, will not face jail time for the assault.
-
Vancouver Aquarium welcomes 'otterly adorable' pups following rescues
Two rescued otter pups have arrived at their new forever home at the Vancouver Aquarium.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in Surrey, B.C., stabbing
Homicide investigators say a 24-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of a Surrey, B.C., man last month.
Toronto
-
Ontario closing 10 supervised drug consumption sites near schools, child cares centres
The Ontario government has announced that it will be closing sites that provide supervised drug consumption services (SCS) near schools and child care centres, and will be prohibiting any new ones from being built near them.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Service restored following partial system outage impacting Canadian airports: CBSA
Canada's border agency says services have been restored following a partial systems outage that affected the country's biggest airports on Tuesday.
-
4 suspects allegedly posed as food delivery service in armed home invasion in Milton
Police are searching for four suspects who posed as a food delivery people before allegedly robbing a home at gunpoint in Milton.
Montreal
-
Plante 'chose to deflect' by criticizing opposition for asking question in English: Pierrefonds-Roxboro mayor
The opposition at Montreal City Hall is accusing Mayor Valerie Plante of trying to avoid scrutiny of her handling of the devastating floods earlier this month by attacking a council member for asking a question in English.
-
About 70,000 Quebec insurance claims since Aug. 9 rains
Approximately 70,000 home insurance claims have been received by Quebec insurers since the torrential rains on Aug. 9, the Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) reported Tuesday, saying unusual delays should be expected in processing claims.
-
Quebec announces six-month freeze on some temporary foreign workers in Montreal
Quebec Premier Francois Legault has announced a six-month freeze on certain temporary foreign worker applications in Montreal, in a move intended to put pressure on Ottawa to reduce the number of non-permanent residents in the province.
Atlantic
-
'Horrifying and terrifying': Victims of knife attack at Halifax-area school deliver impact statements
Victims of a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., in March 2023 took the witness stand Tuesday and delivered their emotional victim impact statements.
-
Migrant workers file lawsuit against N.B. seafood company, alleging exploitation, mistreatment
Two migrant workers from Mexico have filed a lawsuit against a seafood processing company in northern New Brunswick.
-
Halifax police officer shoots, kills three dogs that attacked woman
Police say they shot and killed three large dogs after the animals attacked a woman in Halifax Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
Residents evacuated due to flooding in Downtown Winnipeg apartment
People living in a downtown apartment building have all been evacuated due to "significant flooding" according to the property manager.
-
Manitoba chiefs call for PM to rescind Charles Adler's appointment to Senate
First Nations chiefs in Manitoba are calling for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to rescind the appointment of veteran broadcaster Charles Adler to the Senate.
-
'This was an emergency': Daughter of missing senior wants changes to how Silver Alerts are shared
The daughter of a Winnipeg senior who has been missing since December last year wants Silver Alerts to reach more people when they are issued.
Ottawa
-
Trillium Line will not be open for first day of classes at Carleton University
The Trillium Line will not be open for the first day of classes at Carleton University, as testing and trial running continues on the new north-south light rail transit line. The 21-day testing period for the system has not started.
-
City of Ottawa owed millions in unpaid fines for red light, photo radar camera violations
Drivers owe the City of Ottawa more than $16 million in unpaid fines for photo radar and red light camera violations over the past six years.
-
Here are the organizations withdrawing from Ottawa Pride this year
The number of organizations and leaders in Ottawa pulling out of Capital Pride events continues to grow in response to a statement the group made expressing solidarity with Palestinians last week.
Northern Ontario
-
Ontario closing 10 supervised drug consumption sites near schools, child cares centres
The Ontario government has announced that it will be closing sites that provide supervised drug consumption services (SCS) near schools and child care centres, and will be prohibiting any new ones from being built near them.
-
Ontario woman accidentally overpays Visa bill by nearly $13,000
Many of us pay our bills using online banking because it's simple, fast and usually problem free, but if you make a mistake and pay the wrong amount, it can sometimes be difficult to get your money back.
-
Pentagon funds cobalt refinery plant expansion in northern Ontario
A battery materials refinery plant south of Temiskaming Shores has signed a multi-million-dollar contract with the United States military for a large expansion.
Barrie
-
Simcoe County municipalities call for province to address doctor shortage
Municipalities in Simcoe County are calling on the province to help tackle the complex challenge of physician shortages.
-
E-bike sparks destructive fire at Orillia residence
Fire crews were called to battle flames that broke out at a property in Orillia and caused significant damage in the early morning hours on Tuesday.
-
Flood prevention project in downtown Barrie causes traffic & pedestrian disruptions
The City of Barrie is moving forward with a project to address drainage issues and reduce potential flooding downtown, resulting in lengthy traffic disruptions.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Guelph drug consumption sites to close due to Ontario ban
As part of the new rules, any supervised drug consumption site within 200 metres of schools and daycare centres will be banned from operating.
-
'Significant delays' expected this weekend as parts of Hwy. 7/8 close for pedestrian bridge installation
A portion of Highway 7/8 in Kitchener will be closed this weekend as the Region of Waterloo installs a new pedestrian bridge.
-
Wanted man charged with weapon, drug-related offences in Brantford
A wanted man and a woman are facing a long list of charges after being arrested last week in Brantford.
London
-
London woman stabbed by a stranger while walking a dog
Around 6:30 a.m. on Monday, police said a woman was walking a dog in the 1200 block of Brydges Street near Highbury Avenue when a man approached her, pushed her to the ground and stabbed her multiple times before running from the area.
-
Senior who killed 8-year-old sentenced in London, Ont. court room
Inside a packed London, Ont., courtroom, the 79-year-old woman who was convicted of driving her vehicle into a troop of girl guides, killing one and injuring several others, was sentenced to two years house arrest, followed by three years of probation.
-
'Difficult but necessary steps' LHSC continues to trim senior staff
LHSC has announced five more senior staff have left the organization. It’s part of the hospital’s bid to knock down its $150-million budget deficit projected for 2025
Windsor
-
'Thank you from the bottom of our hearts': 57 people added to Stem Cell Registry in support of Ethan Hunter
An event held in Chatham on the weekend saw 57 people added to the Canadian Blood Services Stem Cell Registry.
-
Windsor police seeking assistance finding missing 64-year-old man
The Windsor Police Service is calling on the public to help find a missing 64-year-old man.
-
Split the Pot Lottery is back across Ontario to help hospitals
The Ontario-wide Split the Pot Lottery is back, with officials encouraging people to purchase tickets to help support hospitals and healthcare across the province.