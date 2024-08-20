EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • RCMP looking for male assailant after women sexually assaulted west of Edmonton

    RCMP released a photo of a suspect who allegedly approached several women from behind, pulled their pants down in public and took photos in Hinton and Edson on Aug. 19, 2024. (Supplied: RCMP) RCMP released a photo of a suspect who allegedly approached several women from behind, pulled their pants down in public and took photos in Hinton and Edson on Aug. 19, 2024. (Supplied: RCMP)
    Share

    Hinton and Edson RCMP are asking the public to identify a man who allegedly approached several women from behind, forcibly pulled their pants down and took photos.

    According to RCMP, two separate incidents occurred in Hinton, Alta. at 9:10 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. and another in Edson, Alta. at approximately 1:20 p.m. on Monday.

    The suspect is described as:

    • male;
    • slim build;
    • approximately 5' 11'' tall;
    • 120 lbs;
    • wearing a black toque, light coloured hoodie, brown pants, black shoes with white soles and a blue medical mask; and
    • driving a dark coloured pickup truck.

    Hinton and Edson RCMP are investigating the events but are requesting assistance from the public to identify the assailant.

    Anyone with information regarding the incidents are urged to call Hinton RCMP at 780-865-5544 or Edson RCMP at 780-723-8800.

    To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or use the online P3 Tips tool. 

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News