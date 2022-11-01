RCMP officer, driver seriously injured in Red Deer crash
A Mountie was rushed to hospital in central Alberta Friday morning after a police cruiser was rear-ended by another driver, RCMP announced Tuesday.
The female constable and a male driver both sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
RCMP said she was "supporting an active investigation in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood" at the time. The other driver was not involved in the investigation in any way, police later confirmed.
Both vehicles sustained "significant damage," police said, but there was no information provided on what caused the crash.
Edmonton Top Stories
-
-
-
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' never intended to park in front of Parliament, organizer testifies
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservatives' Poilievre pushing for federal audit of ArriveCan app contracts
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is pushing for an audit into the federal government's border application ArriveCan, suggesting the Liberals should be cutting as much 'wasteful spending' as possible.
NEW | 'It was a power struggle': What trucker and convoy organizer Chris Barber told the Emergencies Act inquiry
A new chapter of the Public Order Emergency Commission's public hearings began on Tuesday, as the national inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act began hearing directly from 'Freedom Convoy' protest organizers. First to take the stand was Saskatchewan-based trucker Chris Barber, here are some key moments from his testimony.
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' never intended to park in front of Parliament, organizer testifies
'Freedom Convoy" organizer Chris Barber's arrival in Ottawa in January wasn't what he expected, he told a public inquiry Tuesday. He believed he would be led to one of two staging areas at parks near Parliament Hill, where he and a convoy of like-minded supporters would protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Toronto Stock Exchange resumes trading after morning halt
The Toronto Stock Exchange has resumed trading after a technical issue halted the market shortly after the opening bell Tuesday.
Ontario education minister pushes 'keep kids in school' message at early morning anti-strike debate
Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce honed in on his mantra to 'keep kids in school' at an early morning debate in an effort to push through anti-strike legislation that could stop education workers from walking off the job on Friday.
BREAKING | Struggling Brooklyn Nets part with Canadian coach Steve Nash
Canadian Steve Nash is out as Brooklyn Nets coach after a disappointing start and more controversy surrounding Kyrie Irving.
Feds reveal plan to welcome 500,000 immigrants per year by 2025
The federal government is planning a massive increase in the number of immigrants entering Canada, with a goal of seeing 500,000 people arrive each year by 2025.
Pelosi suspect, a Canadian man, wanted to break U.S. speaker's knees, police say
The man accused of attacking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband with a hammer told police he wanted to hold the Democratic leader hostage and 'break her kneecaps' to show other members of Congress there were 'consequences to actions,' authorities said Monday.
Are you a homeowner concerned about rising interest rates? We want to hear from you
Increasing interest rates and high inflation may be causing some homeowners to struggle with paying their mortgage. For those who are concerned about rising interest rates, CTVNews.ca wants to hear from you.
Calgary
-
Calgary sales fall 15 per cent in Oct., but on track for record year: real estate board
The Calgary Real Estate Board says the city is on track to record a record year for home sales, even as the number of transactions in October fell 15 per cent from the year before.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Snowfall warning issued for Calgary and surrounding areas; here's the lowdown
Two Alberta Clippers in Calgary's five-day forecast and Kevin Stanfield is forecasting 10 to 12 centimetres of snow for the city on Tuesday and into Wednesday.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' never intended to park in front of Parliament, organizer testifies
'Freedom Convoy" organizer Chris Barber's arrival in Ottawa in January wasn't what he expected, he told a public inquiry Tuesday. He believed he would be led to one of two staging areas at parks near Parliament Hill, where he and a convoy of like-minded supporters would protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Saskatoon
-
Why Saskatoon's Fairhaven residents weren't consulted about the new shelter
No public consultation was required for the opening of the new homeless shelter in the Fairhaven neighbourhood because it wasn’t a city decision, according to a city councillor.
-
Sask. police ask public for evidence in officer-involved shooting
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking for the public’s help in an investigation of an officer-involved shooting that took place in Saskatoon on October 27.
-
Saskatoon motel owner pleads guilty to assaulting female employee
The owner of a Saskatoon motel pleaded guilty to assaulting one of his female workers and breaking his probation conditions.
Regina
-
'Shelves are literally empty': Sask. parents fed up with ongoing baby formula shortage
Some parents in Saskatchewan are eager for a baby formula shortage, which has been going on for months, to come to an end.
-
IN PICTURES
IN PICTURES | Here are some of the best displays that were spotted around the Queen City this Halloween
The spirit of Halloween was far from dead in Regina this year and many residents around the city were able to prove that over the past couple of weeks with the displays they have set up in their yards.
-
Saskatoon motel owner pleads guilty to assaulting female employee
The owner of a Saskatoon motel pleaded guilty to assaulting one of his female workers and breaking his probation conditions.
Atlantic
-
Cape Breton man charged with murder after Florence shooting victim dies
A 24-year-old man is now facing a first-degree murder charge following the death of a man who was shot in Florence, N.S., last week.
-
Boy, 17, charged after two 15-year-olds shot at party in Cole Harbour
A 17-year-old boy is facing almost a dozen charges after two 15-year-olds were shot at a party in Cole Harbour, N.S., over the weekend.
-
'I could hear her breathing': Woman reports being held against her will at home in Harrietsfield, N.S.
A harrowing and bizarre incident is being investigated in a Halifax suburb, where a woman says she was held against her will until she escaped Sunday afternoon.
Toronto
-
One person dead, 6 others injured after big crash on Highway 401
A 64-year-old man has died following a seven-vehicle crash on Highway 401 Tuesday morning.
-
Trudeau calls out Ontario's use of notwithstanding clause to prevent education strike
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said the Ontario government was wrong to use the notwithstanding clause to 'keep kids in school' and legislate a contract with more than 55,000 education workers.
-
Will my child's school close on Friday? This is how GTA boards are responding to a possible protest
Here’s where the major boards across the Greater Toronto Area currently stand as 55,000 education workers prepare to walk off the job on Friday.
Montreal
-
Quebec health minister announces three measures to deal with ER overcrowding
Faced with overflowing emergency rooms across Quebec, the government is launching three key measures that will be implemented in the coming days and weeks.
-
Marie-Claude Nichols refuses to rejoin Quebec Liberal caucus
Former Quebec Liberal MNA Marie-Claude Nichols, expelled last week from the caucus, is refusing the hand extended by the party's leader, Dominique Anglade, and chooses to remain independent.
-
Vehicle runs over man, 19, lying on a southwest Montreal street
A 19-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was run over by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in Montreal's Southwest borough. For reasons currently unclear, the man was already lying across the asphalt on St-Augustin Street when the van rolled over him around 4:45 a.m., injuring his upper body and sending him to hospital in critical condition.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | 'Freedom Convoy' never intended to park in front of Parliament, organizer testifies
'Freedom Convoy" organizer Chris Barber's arrival in Ottawa in January wasn't what he expected, he told a public inquiry Tuesday. He believed he would be led to one of two staging areas at parks near Parliament Hill, where he and a convoy of like-minded supporters would protest COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
-
Ottawa Senators 'officially for sale:' report
The Ottawa Senators have retained a bank to explore a sale of the team, sports business publication Sportico is reporting.
-
Ottawa Catholic School Board to close on Friday
The Ottawa Catholic School Board will close on Friday with tens of thousands of Ontario education workers set to walk off the job that day.
Kitchener
-
How local school boards are responding to the possible CUPE walkout
As a union representing tens of thousands of school support workers vows to hold a walkout, a number of school boards are implementing contingency plans ranging from a pivot to online learning to weathering the walkout.
-
Two die in hospital after crash on Hwy 401 near Ayr, Ont.
Highway 401 eastbound has reopened after a serious crash that saw seven people transported to hospital.
-
Flu shots now available for Ontarians six months and older
Starting Tuesday, Ontarians aged six months and older are able to roll up their sleeves and their flu shot for free.
Northern Ontario
-
Man shocked after catching 'super unheard of' fish in Toronto Harbour
Will Sampson and his friend went out for a full day of fishing in the Toronto Harbour on Sunday, and reeled in something unexpected.
-
Parents and son from Greater Sudbury die in murder-suicide, police confirm
Police in Sudbury, Ont., confirmed Monday the three people found dead inside a Coniston area home died as a result of a murder-suicide.
-
Sault police investigating school bus crash
Police in Sault Ste. Marie are investigating after a school bus was involved in a crash Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
THC edibles were handed out to children on Halloween: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service is advising parents to check their children's Halloween candy after receiving reports of THC candy being found inside some candy bags.
-
Front-end loader intentionally crashed into Winnipeg convenience store: police
The Winnipeg Police Service is alleging that a front-end loader intentionally crashed into a convenience store on Main Street on Tuesday morning.
-
Manitoba investing $3.6 million to help make downtown Winnipeg safer
The Manitoba government is providing a $3.6 million grant to an initiative aimed at making downtown Winnipeg safer and more inviting.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 'Most wanted' suspects sought after riot at cancelled Lil Baby show in Vancouver
Weeks after festivalgoers rioted over the last-minute cancellation of a Lil Baby performance in East Vancouver, authorities are asking the public to help identify their 10 "most wanted" suspects.
-
Public mischief trial: Officer who took Doug McCallum's police statement expected to take the stand
Day two of Doug McCallum's criminal trial is getting underway at Surrey provincial court, where the officer who took the outgoing mayor's police statement is expected to take the stand.
-
Halloween fireworks suspected in multiple fires in Burnaby, B.C., overnight
Authorities suspect fireworks were the cause of a number of small fires in Burnaby, B.C., that kept crews busy overnight on Halloween.
Vancouver Island
-
'The most terrifying thing ever': Langford father still recovering after random stabbing
Lorne Eldridge was with a friend at an Esso gas station on Jacklin Road around 9 p.m. on Oct. 14 when he says he was swarmed by a groups of teens and stabbed.
-
Port Alberni sawmill temporarily curtails operations, about 90 workers affected
Operations at a Western Forest Products sawmill in Port Alberni, B.C., have been temporarily curtailed, a move that's expected to affect roughly 90 employees.
-
Victoria robbery suspect arrested after luring victims with online sale of PS5
Victoria police say a man has been arrested in connection to four armed robberies that involved victims responding to UsedVictoria ads.