RCMP officer, driver seriously injured in Red Deer crash

A Mountie was rushed to hospital in central Alberta Friday morning after a police cruiser was rear-ended by another driver, RCMP announced Tuesday.

The female constable and a male driver both sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

RCMP said she was "supporting an active investigation in the Riverside Meadows neighbourhood" at the time. The other driver was not involved in the investigation in any way, police later confirmed.

Both vehicles sustained "significant damage," police said, but there was no information provided on what caused the crash.