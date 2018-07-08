

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





Over two-dozen people had to be rescued after becoming stranded on the North Saskatchewan River on Saturday.

Rocky Mountain House RCMP were called to the river shortly after 4 p.m. on July 7 after 28 people had become stranded.

Police said the rafters had been floating when they became marooned by trees that ran along the river’s edge and were unable to continue on.

The group of people was transported safely to land by RCMP and Rocky Mountain House search and rescue boats.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.