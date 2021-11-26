RCMP search for central Alberta pharmacy robbers

EDMONTON -

RCMP officers are asking for the public's assistance identifying two male suspects who broke into a central Alberta pharmacy and stole "numerous medications."

In a release sent Friday, Mounties said two males broke into a pharmacy in Two Hills, Alta., at around 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 12.

Police believe one of the suspects was armed with a firearm. According to RCMP, surveillance footage shows the robbers arrived in a white, four-door pickup truck.

Anyone with information or who can identify the robbers is asked to contact Two Hills RCMP at 780-657-2820 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Two Hills is a town approximately 137 kilometres east of Edmonton, at the junction of highways 45 and 36.