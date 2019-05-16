

CTV Edmonton





Valleyview RCMP are asking the public for help to locate 15-year-old Kennedy Horseman.

Horseman was last seen at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15 at Hillside High School in Valleyview.

Kennedy Horseman has brown hair and brown eyes. She is Indigenous, 5'0" tall and weighs 120 pounds.

RCMP said there is concern for her well-being.

Anyone is information is asked to contact the Valleyview RCMP at 780-524-3345, your local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).