RCMP seek driver, man of interest in Lac La Biche pedestrian highway death

RCMP in Lac La Biche are asking for help finding the driver of a vehicle at the scene of a pedestrian's death late Monday or early Tuesday.

The male driver may have information related to the incident in the town on Highway 881 between Range Road 132 and 133. Lac La Biche is 168 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.

Officers arrived at the scene just after midnight Tuesday, finding an unidentified person dead. Police could not confirm the deceased's gender pending an autopsy.

RCMP is also looking for a man who a witness reported was at the scene and may have information regarding the incident.

They are also requesting drivers who may have been in the area between 10:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. to review any dashcam video footage from that timeframe.

If you have any information about the incident, contact Crime Stoopers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, via this online link or through the P3 Tips app on your mobile phone.