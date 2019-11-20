Grande Prairie RCMP is asking for public assistance to help find 14-year-old Kayla Oakes.

She was last seen in the Grande Prairie area on Nov. 19.

Oakes is described as being 5’3”, 130 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue pants, and white shoes, and was carrying a multi-coloured backpack.

Grande Prairie RCMP say there is concern for Kayla’s well-being, and they would like to speak with her as soon as possible.

If you have any information in relation to her whereabouts contact Grande Prairie RCMP at 780-830-5700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.