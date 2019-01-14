Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
RCMP shoot suspect after he allegedly fired at officers
Published Monday, January 14, 2019 5:24AM MST
A man was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening injury after he was shot by RCMP after he allegedly fired at officers.
Police received a call about a distraught man in High Level around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.
When they arrived on scene and tried to talk to the man, they say he pulled out a gun and fired. An RCMP officer returned fire.
The man then barricaded himself in a home, causing police to bring in canine teams, and the air services unit.
The man surrendered around 2 a.m. on Sunday, and was taken to hospital.
No officers were injured during the incident.
High Level is about 730 kilometres north of Edmonton.