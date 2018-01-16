Police in St. Albert are trying to identify suspects believed to be behind the theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of cigarettes last week.

RCMP said early January 11, three masked suspects broke into the Cheap Smokes and Cigars Shop on Bellerose Drive.

The suspects smashed the glass in the front door and entered the store, stealing a large amount of cigarettes valued at more than $15,000.

The three suspects fled in a dark Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, police said it wasn’t clear which direction they left in.

Anyone with information that could help police identify the three male suspects is asked to call St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).