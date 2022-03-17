RCMP weapon, vehicle stolen during attempted arrest in northern Alta.

RCMP gear is missing after a northern Alberta Mountie's vehicle was briefly stolen during an arrest.

A male of unknown age is wanted in connection to the incident in Grande Prairie Wednesday night.

RCMP say around 10:41 p.m., they found a vehicle that had been reported stolen near 162 Avenue and 102 Street. A male and female were inside.

The pair tried to flee when RCMP tried to stop them and ended up driving off the road, Mounties say.

The female was arrested; the male ran away and drove off in a "nearby unsecured police vehicle."

Although RCMP recovered their vehicle, several items were taken from it: an RCMP patrol jacket and toque, handcuffs, body armour, and a 40 mm extended range impact weapon.

Police believe the suspect stole a brown 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee in the Spirit River area, north of Grande Prairie. That vehicle has Alberta licence plate CCB 0087.

Anyone with information is asked to call RCMP at 780-830-5700.