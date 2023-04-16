'Ready to go': Kane, Oilers excited to start playoff run against Kings

The Edmonton Oilers are excited to start another playoff run after falling just short of the Stanley Cup Finals last year.

With a total of 50 wins, and nine in their last 10 games, the Oilers finished second in the Pacific Division and will once again face the Los Angeles Kings in the first round.

The Oilers beat the Kings in seven games before they were eventually eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Finals last June.

Evander Kane told reporters on Sunday the team is excited and ready to go.

"We went through it last year, I think that experience can help us this time around," Kane said

"These are the games that…you're on. You have to be ready to go. Every play matters, every period matters, every game matters."

Kane was crucial for the Oilers last postseason with 13 goals and four assists in 15 games, but only played half of this regular season due to multiple injuries.

Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft is glad to have the forward back for what he called "[Kane's] time of year."

"He's a physical element, plays on both special teams and is a warrior built for this time of year," Woodcroft said.

"When Evander is in our lineup it kind of slots people in the proper places."

Defenceman Darnell Nurse said the Oilers are hungry for playoff success and predicted a competitive series against their division rivals.

Game 1 is in Rogers Place on Monday at 8 p.m. MT.