'Really, really dangerous': Draisaitl OK after slash, Pietrangelo facing league hearing

Connor McDavid went after Alex Pietrangelo on the ice and in his post-game media scrum.

The Edmonton Oilers captain threw a few punches at the Vegas Golden Knights defenceman in the third period Wednesday night at Rogers Place and called for him to be suspended afterwards.

Both came after Pietrangelo wound up, his stick far above his head, and slashed Leon Draisaitl with 1:30 left in Game 4 of the second-round playoff series. The Oilers forward did not have the puck.

"You'd like to see it reviewed, for sure. I would like to see it suspended," McDavid told reporters.

"It's as intent to injure as you can get. Time, score clock, all play a factor. He comes from over his own head and, you know, places it just under Leon's chin."

Draisaitl was down on the ice for a few seconds but did not appear to be seriously hurt. He clarified Thursday that the slash got him in the arm, not the face.

"It was ugly. We'll see what happens, but it's alright," he told reporters.

"That's a really, really dangerous slash. I think those are things that have nothing to do with hockey or the game. You can seriously injure someone with a slash like that."

Pietrangelo was given a five-minute major and kicked out of the game.

Just before 9 a.m. MT, the NHL announced that he would also have a hearing with league officials. A suspension is one possible outcome of a hearing.

"I would not define it as a hockey play. And I'd leave it at that. I'm sure people will take a look at it," Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said.

On the ice, McDavid and Pietrangelo both threw punches and wrestled with each other before linesmen quickly broke it up.

The Oilers captain said after the game that when it comes to getting revenge, his team has higher priorities.

"We don't love it. We responded, but, like I said, we got bigger fish to fry than to worry about something like that," McDavid said.

Edmonton defenceman Darnell Nurse was also waiting to hear if he would be suspended by the NHL.

He was given an instigator penalty in the last minute of the game for a fight with Nicolas Hague. That carries an automatic one-game ban, but it can also be reviewed by league officials.

Nurse said Hague asked him "multiple times" to fight before it happened and "provoked" him.

"It's a fight that takes place between two people who were willing to fight. I didn't go in there and jump him by any means. I think he threw the first eight punches. So it's a little bit surprising to get that extra [penalty] on it," he said.

The Oilers won the game 4-1 to tie the best-of-seven series at 2-2.

Game 5 will be played in Las Vegas on Friday at 8 p.m. MT.