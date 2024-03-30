Rebels strike first in second overtime to win 5-4 against Medicine Hat

Kalan Lind scored the game-winning goal at 1:15 of double overtime to cap a run of five unanswered goals in the Red Deer Rebels' 5-4 comeback win over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday in Western Hockey League playoff action.

My 250th @Rebelshockey game behind the mic was certainly one of the most memorable thus far 🎙️🏒#RDREBELS I #WHLPlayoffs I @1067rewindradio pic.twitter.com/zDuWZ7ewEc — TROY GILLARD (@Troy_Gillard) March 30, 2024

Ollie Josephson, Carson Latimer, Kai Uchacz and Mats Lindgren provided the rest of the offence for Red Deer, which took a 1-0 first-round series lead. Chase Wutzke made 38 saves.

Oasiz Wiesblatt, Josh Van Mulligen, Andrew Basha and Gavin McKenna scored for Medicine Hat, which got 29 stops from Ethan McCallum.

Van Mulligen put the Tigers ahead 4-0 just 2:04 into the second period before the Rebels picked up the slack.

Medicine Hat outshot Red Deer 8-2 in the first overtime before the Rebels' lone shot in the second OT period was all they needed to complete the comeback.