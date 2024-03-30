EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Rebels strike first in second overtime to win 5-4 against Medicine Hat

    The Red Deer Rebels won Game 1 of their WHL playoff series against Medicine Hat in double overtime Friday night. (Photo: X@Rebelshockey) The Red Deer Rebels won Game 1 of their WHL playoff series against Medicine Hat in double overtime Friday night. (Photo: X@Rebelshockey)

    Kalan Lind scored the game-winning goal at 1:15 of double overtime to cap a run of five unanswered goals in the Red Deer Rebels' 5-4 comeback win over the Medicine Hat Tigers on Friday in Western Hockey League playoff action.

    Ollie Josephson, Carson Latimer, Kai Uchacz and Mats Lindgren provided the rest of the offence for Red Deer, which took a 1-0 first-round series lead. Chase Wutzke made 38 saves.

    Oasiz Wiesblatt, Josh Van Mulligen, Andrew Basha and Gavin McKenna scored for Medicine Hat, which got 29 stops from Ethan McCallum.

    Van Mulligen put the Tigers ahead 4-0 just 2:04 into the second period before the Rebels picked up the slack.

    Medicine Hat outshot Red Deer 8-2 in the first overtime before the Rebels' lone shot in the second OT period was all they needed to complete the comeback.

    Edmonton Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News