EDMONTON -- A former elementary school teacher has been charged with sexual assault and exploitation after allegedly committing incidents on three students at a west Edmonton school.

According to Edmonton police, the incidents took place between 2016 and 2019. Two girls were nine years old, while the third girl was 11. All of the offences included fondling over and under the clothing of the students.

Gilbert Lavigne, 55, of Edmonton faces four counts of sexual assault and sexual exploitation. He remains in police custody until his scheduled court appearance on Aug. 30.

Each of the incidents occurred during school hours and inside the charged 55-year-old’s classroom, police said in a media release.

Police say Lavigne, who recently retired, taught in numerous public schools across Edmonton over his 30-year career and believe there could be additional incidents that occurred.

Anyone who may have been victimized or has information is asked to contact police at 780-423-4567.