Record LOTTO MAX jackpot of $70M up for grabs
Published Friday, January 3, 2020 6:00AM MST
A sign outside a Toronto convenience store advertises a Lotto Max draw. (Chris Kitching)
EDMONTON -- Friday's LOTTO MAX jackpot is the biggest Canadian lottery prize ever: $70 million plus an estimated 10 MAXMILLIONS draws.
The giant jackpot comes after a change in May allowing prizes to grow beyond the former maximum of $60 million.
According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, jackpots of $65 million were offered in June, October and Dec. 31, 2019.
Tickets for the record-breaking lottery can be purchased until 8:30 p.m. MT on Friday, January 3.
Results will be available online after the draw and in retail locations beginning Saturday morning.