EDMONTON -- Friday's LOTTO MAX jackpot is the biggest Canadian lottery prize ever: $70 million plus an estimated 10 MAXMILLIONS draws.

The giant jackpot comes after a change in May allowing prizes to grow beyond the former maximum of $60 million.

According to the Western Canada Lottery Corporation, jackpots of $65 million were offered in June, October and Dec. 31, 2019.

Tickets for the record-breaking lottery can be purchased until 8:30 p.m. MT on Friday, January 3.

Results will be available online after the draw and in retail locations beginning Saturday morning.