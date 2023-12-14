Record-setting temperatures Wednesday in Edmonton area, northern Alberta

EDMONTON
    Temperatures shattered daily record highs in many spots around Alberta on Wednesday.

    No Edmonton stations set records, although both the Blatchford and EIA stations were within about a degree of the record highs for Dec. 13.

    Blatchford hit a high of 7.4 degrees (the record remains 8.4 from 1997) and EIA hit 7.4 degrees (the record is 8.3 from 2002).

    Just outside the city, Stony Plain hit a high of 11 degrees, breaking the old record of 9.9 from 1997.

    Here's the full list of all the record highs from Environment and Climate Change Canada for Dec. 13:

    Barrhead

    New - 9.8

    Old - 9.5 in 1997 (records kept since 1912)

    Breton

    New - 13.8

    Old - 13.0 in 1997 (records kept since 1939)

    Claresholm

    New - 14.8

    Old - 14.4 in 1952 (records kept since 1951)

    Edson

    New - 11.4

    Old - 9.5 in 1997 (records kept since 1916)

    Fort Chipewyan

    New - 8.3

    Old - 3.0 in 1998 (records kept since 1883)

    Fort McMurray

    New - 7.6

    Old - 6.7 in 1944 (records kept since 1908)

    Hendrickson Creek

    New - 13.3

    Old - 11.5 in 1997 (records kept since 1995)

    High Level

    New - 9.1

    Old - 6.8 in 2017 (records kept since 1962)

    Milk River

    New - 12.3

    Old - 12.0 in 2002 (records kept since 1994)

    Nordegg

    New - 11.9

    Old - 11.7 in 1952 (records kept since 1915)

    Peace River

    New - 6.4

    Old - 6.2 in 1997 (records kept since 1907)

    Stony Plain

    New - 11.0

    Old - 9.9 in 1997 (records kept since 1966)

