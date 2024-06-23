Red Bull Soapbox Race attracts 30,000 to Edmonton river valley

Sunshine and a race into Edmonton's river valley on Saturday drew a hearty crowd, says the race's organizer.

The Red Bull Soapbox Race drew 30,000 spectators to Queen Elizabeth Park on the south side of the river valley close to the Walterdale Bridge and the adjacent Kinsmen Park.

The race staged since 2000 returned to Canada for the first time in nine years with Saturday's event in the city.

Race highlights included: