EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Red Bull Soapbox Race attracts 30,000 to Edmonton river valley

    A contestant drives the course on Queen Elizabeth Park Road on June 22, 2024, for the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Edmonton. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton) A contestant drives the course on Queen Elizabeth Park Road on June 22, 2024, for the Red Bull Soapbox Race in Edmonton. (Galen McDougall/CTV News Edmonton)
    Sunshine and a race into Edmonton's river valley on Saturday drew a hearty crowd, says the race's organizer.

    The Red Bull Soapbox Race drew 30,000 spectators to Queen Elizabeth Park on the south side of the river valley close to the Walterdale Bridge and the adjacent Kinsmen Park.

    The race staged since 2000 returned to Canada for the first time in nine years with Saturday's event in the city.

    Race highlights included:

    • Team Cock-A-Doodle Crew took first place with their incredible chicken-inspired performance and 'cooped up' soapbox.
    • The Vignettes placed second with their meticulously crafted and amusing design;
    • The Oil City Rollers in third with their impeccably polished costumes and flawless performance;
    • People's Choice Award went to The Milk Men;
    • Fastest speed: 42 kilometres an hour by The No Regretzkys team.

