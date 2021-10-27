Red Deer man accused of driving impaired in Sylvan Lake, fleeing Mounties

EDMONTON -

A driver is accused of fleeing police in Red Deer and driving on sidewalks while under the influence in Sylvan Lake last Wednesday.

Multiple people reported a man driving on sidewalks and in the wrong lane in Sylvan Lake around 5 p.m., RCMP said.

Mounties believe the same vehicle was involved in a police chase earlier that day.

The driver was arrested just north of Sylvan Lake, on Highway 20.

Aaron Neil Bodnard, 33, is facing a number of charges, including flight from police and impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug.

He's scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2.