Red Deer man accused of driving impaired in Sylvan Lake, fleeing Mounties
(File Photo)
EDMONTON -
A driver is accused of fleeing police in Red Deer and driving on sidewalks while under the influence in Sylvan Lake last Wednesday.
Multiple people reported a man driving on sidewalks and in the wrong lane in Sylvan Lake around 5 p.m., RCMP said.
Mounties believe the same vehicle was involved in a police chase earlier that day.
The driver was arrested just north of Sylvan Lake, on Highway 20.
Aaron Neil Bodnard, 33, is facing a number of charges, including flight from police and impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug.
He's scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 2.