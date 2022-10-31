Red Deer Rebels drill Oil Kings 7-2

EDMONTON -

The Red Deer Rebels ran into some early adversity in Edmonton on Sunday, trailing the host Oil Kings 2-1 before their game was 14 minutes old.

The Rebels didn't take long to get things right, scoring six unanswered goals to win the Western Hockey League contest 7-2. It was the Rebels 13th win in as many games.

Hunter Mayo scored twice for the Rebels (13-0-0-0), with singles netted by Kai Uchacz, Christoffer Sedoff, Escalus Burlock, Craig Armstrong and Frantisek Formanek.

Cole Miller and Carson Golder scored for the Oil Kings (1-12-1-0), who were outshot 34-25.