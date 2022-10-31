Red Deer Rebels drill Oil Kings 7-2
The Red Deer Rebels ran into some early adversity in Edmonton on Sunday, trailing the host Oil Kings 2-1 before their game was 14 minutes old.
The Rebels didn't take long to get things right, scoring six unanswered goals to win the Western Hockey League contest 7-2. It was the Rebels 13th win in as many games.
Hunter Mayo scored twice for the Rebels (13-0-0-0), with singles netted by Kai Uchacz, Christoffer Sedoff, Escalus Burlock, Craig Armstrong and Frantisek Formanek.
Cole Miller and Carson Golder scored for the Oil Kings (1-12-1-0), who were outshot 34-25.
Ontario to table legislation to prevent education worker strike: Minister
Ontario's education minister intends to introduce legislation Monday that will avert a looming support staff strike and impose a contract on them, a proposition the union said it is prepared to fight.
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumour about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, just days after Musk's purchase of Twitter fuelled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.
MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river
Police continued their search Sunday for a one-month-old baby missing in the waters off the northern shore of Laval, Que. The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Iles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. The woman, 40, remains hospitalized while the girl was released from hospital Friday evening.
Missing American boy found safe in Moncton: N.B. RCMP
Police in New Brunswick say a missing boy from Miami, Fla., has been found safe in Moncton.
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
'Scrap': Canadian documentary looks at what happens to old airplanes, streetcars, phone booths
A Canadian documentary explores what happens to discarded objects, and how reusing may be more environmentally sound than recycling.
Emergencies Act inquiry to hear from 'Freedom Convoy' protest organizers this week
Slated to appear on the stand this week as part of the Emergencies Act inquiry are protest organizers who can shed light on the conception of the 'Freedom Convoy' movement.
Experts divided on mask mandates amid COVID resurgence
As hospitals across Canada face a resurgence of respiratory viruses, medical experts do not all agree that mask mandates are necessary to curb COVID-19 transmission in public settings.
Father of Kaiti Perras speaks out against lawyer's appeal in de Grood case
One of the parents of the five young people killed by Matthew de Grood spoke out about the most recent motion by de Grood's lawyers to appeal a decision to keep him incarcerated.
'We're hurt': Family seeks answers and justice after Calgary man fatally assaulted
The family of a Calgary man who was fatally assaulted last weekend in the Rundle neighbourhood is calling for upgraded charges.
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
U of S Huskies quarterback sets all-time passing record
University of Saskatchewan Huskies quarterback Mason Nyhus had a record setting day at the team’s regular season closer against the University of Calgary Dinos on Saturday.
Man dies in Saskatoon police shooting
The Saskatoon Police Service said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.
'I could just see the confidence': Regina Thunder defeat Saskatoon Hilltops to take PFC championship
For the second straight year the Saskatoon Hilltops and the Regina Thunder faced off in the Prairie Football Conference (PFC) final. The Thunder avenged last year’s defeat with a 39-21 victory at Mosaic Stadium.
'I felt like the organization moved on from me': Fajardo bids potential farewell to Ridernation
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback, Cody Fajardo, addressed the media on Sunday as the team cleaned out their stalls to finish off the 2022 season.
Firefighters respond to Regina basement blaze
Regina fire crews responded to a basement fire in east Regina early Sunday morning.
Suspect arrested after two 15-year-olds shot at Cole Harbour party: RCMP
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two 15-year-olds were shot in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning, police say.
Anti-war protest held in Halifax after world’s largest aircraft carrier docks
It’s been two days since the world’s largest aircraft carrier and some NATO allies arrived in Halifax. While their presence has sparked a lot of curiosity, some aren’t happy the warships are here.
Ford government to table legislation that would impose contract on education workers, prevent planned strike
Ontario’s education minister, Stephen Lecce says the provincial government has “no other choice but to introduce legislation tomorrow, which will ensure that students remain in-class to catch up on their learning.”
These Ontario school boards say they would close if a strike happens
A handful of school boards in Ontario have confirmed they would close their schools if the province's education workers walk off the job this Friday.
Grateful dad of baby saved at Mount Sinai hiking 85-km loop around Toronto to support NICU
You can hear Dylan Riches’ voice tense up as he recalls what he describes as the worst 10 days of his life. It started out as what was supposed to be one of the happiest; the birth of his daughter, Maliyah.
TRAFFIC | The Lafontaine Tunnel closure starts Monday. Here's what you need to know
The Lafontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, will be partially closed for the next three years as of Monday. The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.
WATCH | CTV News at 6 p.m. with Amanda Kline for Oct. 30, 2022
Watch CTV News Montreal at 6 for Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022
Education workers at three Ottawa school boards could go on strike Friday
The Ottawa Catholic School Board says if CUPE members go on strike, all in-person students will shift to remote learning on Friday, Nov. 4.
-
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know for a safe Halloween in Ottawa
Start your Halloween with CTV Morning Live, as it hosts a special Halloween party and costume show between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.
How will the possible education workers strike impact local schools?
With Ontario's education workers set to strike Friday if no deal is reached, how will their absence impact school boards in Waterloo region and Wellington County?
Life-threatening injuries following crash in Mapleton Township: OPP
A driver is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in Mapleton Township Sunday evening.
BREAKING | Active police investigation in the Coniston-area of Greater Sudbury
Greater Sudbury police are on the scene of a major investigation on Caruso Street in the Coniston area, as multiple cruisers along with other first responders, including emergency medical services, are at the location.
Three from Kirkland Lake charged with murder of missing woman
Two additional suspects have been charged in murder of Ashley Lafrance, who was reported missing Sept. 9.
Halloween spending surges despite inflation increasing prices
Halloween is here, with the real scare being the rising inflation making costumes, candy and decorations all the more expensive this year.
'It makes me proud': Indigenous craft marketplace embodies reconciliation
First Nations crafters were showing off their work Sunday afternoon at an Indigenous craft marketplace in the north part of Winnipeg.
How Oak Hammock Marsh is celebrating Halloween
It was a spooky, fun time for families at Oak Hammock Marsh this weekend, as the wetland discovery centre celebrated Halloween with a scavenger hunt and pumpkin carving.
Doug McCallum must now pay his own legal bills, Surrey’s incoming mayor says
On the eve of Doug McCallum’s public mischief trial, Surrey mayor-elect Brenda Locke said her predecessor is now on the hook to pay the high-priced lawyer he’s hired to defend himself in court.
1 dead after Maple Ridge crash
The coroner is on scene and four people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge Sunday.
'He's never done anything like this before': Family offers reward in search for missing Burnaby man
The family of a missing Burnaby man is offering a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.
Salmon returning to Vancouver Island streams with rain
After a late start to Vancouver Island's rainy fall season this year, water levels in local rivers have started to rise, increasing space for spawning salmon.
As he prepares to pass the torch, John Horgan weighs in on Island issues and his own future plans
As John Horgan prepares to make way for B.C.'s next premier David Eby on Nov. 18, the current premier says he’s not sure yet if he’ll stay on as Langford’s MLA until the next election two years from now.
Down Syndrome Week, and a message on the importance of seeing the ability, not the disability
Miranda Yates and Robbie Page are two shining examples of the importance of seeing the ability, rather than the disability, when it comes to Down syndrome. That's a message emphasized by the Greater Victoria Down Syndrome Society as it marks Canadian Down Syndrome Week.