Ellen DeGeneres tends to invite young prodigies and people featured in viral videos onto her daytime TV show, but some Red Deer students think they may have a leg up on other hopefuls.

Twelve youngsters, who are part of an after-school program called Sawing for Schools, are hoping their labour of love catches the comedian’s attention.

The program is run by Trimmed Line Tree Service, giving youth hands-on construction skills while teaching them the importance of sustainability.

For the last few weeks, the group has been working on a coffee table made with repurposed wood with Ellen’s name prominently featured.

Sawing for Schools in Red Deer - hope to impress @TheEllenShow when she makes her only Canadian visit to Calgary Saturday. They've constructed a coffee table -- they'd like to see on her set. They've also constructed a pair of tables for the @NHLFlames - who they meet with on Fri pic.twitter.com/62mevC2lCI — Tyson Fedor (@CTV_TysonFedor) April 18, 2018

“I think it’ll be exciting because she gets to see the work we’ve done and how kids can build stuff, like this, not just adults,” Bridget Allen, a grade nine student, said.

The group has also been making two TV stands and a hundred wooden cribbage boards for the Calgary Flames, which has been a huge supporter of the program.

They will be going to Calgary on Friday to deliver the hockey team’s furniture at the Scotiabank Saddledome, where Ellen is scheduled to speak this weekend.

The students will be attending the event and are hoping they can hand deliver the coffee table to the TV host.

“I watch Ellen all the time…so it will be a cool experience,” Allen said.

A Conversation with Ellen DeGeneres takes place at 6 p.m. Saturday and Calgary is her only Canadian stop.

With files from Tyson Fedor