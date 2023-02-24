$12K provided to Red Deer Public Library to help Ukrainian newcomers learn English

The Red Deer Public Library (RDPL) will receive a financial boost to help Ukrainian newcomers learn English.

The province announced on Thursday that $12,000 would be provided for the library's Adult Literacy Program, noting the program has seen a spike in demand over the past year from Ukrainians arriving in the Red Deer area.

“For newcomers, language classes are often their first community experience, and they are a vital step on the road to building a life in Alberta," said Kaycee Madu, minister of skilled trades and professions in a news release. "This boost for Red Deer Public Library’s programs will support more Ukrainian newcomers as they improve their quality of life and their contribution to our society and economy.”

"These additional funds will allow us to add seven more classes of 12 to 17 people and to replenish resources used by learners who work one-on-one with their volunteer tutors," said Alla Mysko-Henke of RDPL. "More language skills will allow these individuals to settle comfortably, find good employment, help their children with homework, pursue further education or get their credentials recertified."

For more information on the RDPL Adult Literacy Program, visit the library's website.

An estimated 22,000 Ukrainians have settled in Alberta after fleeing conflict in their own country, the government estimates.

On Friday, the Alberta government revealed plans to spend $7 million more in its next budget helping newcomers get settled.