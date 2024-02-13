RED DEER
Burning vehicle of homicide victim found in central Alberta

Police are investigating the weekend death of a Maskwacis man.

Mounties were called to a home on 6 Mile Road on Samson Cree Nation at 12:15 p.m. on Sunday where they discovered the body of Gordelle Soosay, 26.

Shortly before 8 p.m. the same day, RCMP received a report of a vehicle fire south of Highway 611 near 3 Mile Road.

Responding officers determined the burning Audi sedan belonged to Soosay.

An autopsy was performed on Monday, and police say they are treating Soosay's death as a homicide, but they have not released the cause.

Anyone with information is asked to call Maskwacis RCMP at 780-585-3767 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Maskwacis is about 100 kilometres south of Edmonton.

