EDMONTON -- Police are looking for two men who were involved in a carjacking in central Alberta on Wednesday night.

Investigators were called to Range Road 272A south of Blackfalds around 9:30 p.m.

Four men were sitting in two cars when a green Dodge Ram pickup stopped on the road near them. Two men got out of the truck brandishing what appeared to be shotguns, took the keys to one of the occupied cars and drove away, according to RCMP.

The second man slashed the tires of the second car, leaving it not driveable, and then left the scene in the Dodge Ram.

The men are believed to be in their early 20s.

The first man is described as white, about 5’8” to 6’ tall, slightly chubby with blonde eyebrows, wearing a green bandana on his face and a black hat, with tattoos on his neck and hands.

The second man is described as white, between 5’5” and 5’8”, skinny, clean shaven with a tattoo on one hand, and wearing a grey hoodie.

The carjacked vehicle, a grey 4 door Mitsubishi Lance with Alberta plate CDS4455 was last seen driving south on Highway 2A.

The carjackers are believed to be armed, and should not be approached.

Anyone with information about the carjacking is asked to call Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.