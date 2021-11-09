Historic bronze plaques missing from multiple Red Deer locations

A light coloured 2000s Chevy pickup truck is believed to be involved in a string of Red Deer plaque thefts, as is a person with a "noticeable limp," as seen in surveillance footage. (Photo provided.) A light coloured 2000s Chevy pickup truck is believed to be involved in a string of Red Deer plaque thefts, as is a person with a "noticeable limp," as seen in surveillance footage. (Photo provided.)

