Red Deer man facing sex charges involving teens, police say there may be more victims

A Red Deer man has been charged with sexual offences against children, and police believe there may be additional victims.

On Aug. 2, Red Deer RCMP received a report of a sexual assault that happened the night before involving two teens, aged 13 and 14.

Officers investigated and Momodou Lamin Bah, 30, has since been charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference, two counts of invitation to sexual touching, and failing to comply with a release order.

He is in custody and is set to appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Friday.

Bah, who also goes by “Lemon,” is described as 150 pounds, 6’2”, with black hair and dark eyes.

Police believe there may be additional victims, and are asking anyone with information to call Red Deer RCMP at 403-343-5575 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.