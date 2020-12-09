RED DEER -- The City of Red Deer is adjusting its own operations to align with Alberta's new provincewide COVID-19 restrictions.

The changes, announced Tuesday, included the closure of all entertainment and recreation facilities starting on Dec. 13.

Accordingly, the following Red Deer recreation and cultural facilities will temporarily close as of Dec. 13:

Collicutt Centre

H. Dawe Community Centre

Recreation Centre

Michener Aquatic Centre

Servus Arena, Kinex Arena, Kinsmen Community Arenas

All neighbourhood activity centres, including rentals

Red Deer Museum + Art Gallery

Festival Hall, Memorial Centre, and Cronquist House

Intermediate School Site (Culture Services Centre)

Leased spaces within City operated recreation and culture facilities including food vendors, retail stores, and private recreation providers, will be closed.

All the facilities listed above are expected to stay closed until Jan. 30, 2021.

“We know the closure of these facilities significantly impact our residents, but these closures are necessary to ensure we uphold all provincial orders and to do our part to reduce transmission of the virus locally,” said Allan Seabrooke, city manager.

“By extending the closure of our recreation facilities we can more efficiently re-open these facilities while also having greater flexibility to adapt to any new, additional or extended provincial restrictions that may be in place in January 2021.”

The speed skating oval at Setters Place, outdoor rinks, and parks and trails will remain open.

While at outdoor amenities, users must follow all public health measures including limiting their activity to their household cohort (or, for Albertans living alone, their two close contacts) and wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible.

Mayor Tara Veer encouraged residents to explore the city's trail system, visit any of its outdoor rinks, support local business, and check out City Hall's light display.

“We know these provincial measures significantly impact community life, family life and the upcoming holidays, however, it is imperative that we each do everything we can to follow the public health orders and stop the spread of COVID-19 in our city to protect our local health care system,” Veer commented.

Starting at 4 p.m. on Dec. 11, in-person customer service operations at the Recreation Centre will temporarily close.

Friday will be the last day to make in-person payments. Online payment options through financial institutions and through MyCity will still available.