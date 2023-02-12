Sylvan Lake school bomb threats made by out-of-province youth: RCMP

A pair of bomb threats against a Sylvan Lake school originated from a youth outside Alberta, RCMP investigators confirmed Sunday evening.

Fox Run School was evacuated last Tuesday and Wednesday after bomb threats were made. Both times police cleared the school and did not find anything suspicious.

"This investigation is now concluded and there are zero threats to the community," Mounties said in a statement.

Both bomb threats were made by the same youth, police added. Investigators are not releasing the identity of the youth.

"RCMP has been in contact with law enforcement partners in that jurisdiction and the name of the youth will not be released," police said.

Police say a "thorough investigation" continues to ensure the "community's feeling of safety and mental wellbeing."

No further details were immediately available.

Sylvan Lake is approximately 25 kilometres west of Red Deer or 162 kilometres southeast of Edmonton.