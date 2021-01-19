EDMONTON -- An inmate who was supposed to be transferred from the Edmonton Remand Centre to prison to serve his sentence was released into the public last Tuesday instead, CTV News has learned.

Mounties on Friday issued a warrant for the arrest of Stuart Kevin McMillan, 19, who remains at large.

The RCMP are asking people to avoid McMillan, but would not release a photo of him despite CTV News’ requests.

He’s described as white, 5’8” and 141 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, police said, and his face is pockmarked.

Last July, McMillan and two men from Edmonton allegedly broke into a home in the Drayton Valley area and fled from police in a stolen vehicle.

They were charged with break-and-enter, using a firearm and possession of a prohibited weapon.

A Canada-wide warrant for his arrest may be issued Wednesday, police said.

CTV News reached out to Alberta Justice for details on McMillan’s convictions and release but has not received a response.