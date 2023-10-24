EDMONTON
Edmonton

    • Repeat sexual offender arrested days after warning from Edmonton police

    David Adams (Credit: Edmonton Police Service) David Adams (Credit: Edmonton Police Service)

    A repeat sexual offender who was the subject of a police warning last week has been arrested.

    Police issued a warning about David Adams, 28, on Thursday after he was recently released from jail with a number of court-ordered conditions.

    Adams has an extensive criminal record, including convictions for child luring, sexual contact with a child, distributing and selling child pornography, criminal harassment and threats to cause death or bodily harm.

    Adams was arrested on Monday after he was witnessed using a computer at a downtown library in breach of his conditions, police said.

    "As police were escorting Adams to the police vehicle, he broke free and attempted to flee, but was quickly re-apprehended," police said in a Tuesday release. "He has been charged with two breaches of probation and escaping lawful custody."

    He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.

