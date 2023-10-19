Repeat sexual offender released in Edmonton

The Edmonton Police Service has issued an alert about a sexual offender who has been the subject of multiple public warnings.

EPS says David Adams, 28, was recently released from jail after being arrested for failure to comply with probation conditions.

In April, police say Adams approached two girls near an elementary school in west Edmonton and was subsequently arrested.

The conditions were issued in February after Adams was convicted of two counts of indecent acts.

Since his release from jail, Adams is again residing in Edmonton.

He is subject to multiple conditions, including not visiting any public parks, swimming pools, daycare centres, school grounds, or playgrounds.

He must also report to a probation officer.

"The Edmonton Police Service is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform members of the Edmonton community of Adams' release," police wrote in a Thursday news release.

Adams has an extensive criminal record.

In 2016 he was convicted on five counts of child luring, four counts of sexual contact with a child. He's also been convicted for distributing and selling child pornography, criminal harassment and threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He also has also been banned for life from owning firearms.

He is known to drive a silver 2012 BMW X1 SUV.

Anyone with information about Adams can contact police at 780-423-4567.