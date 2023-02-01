Report finds taboos in women's health can limit access to knowledge and care

A doctor examines a patient with a stethoscope in her doctor's office in Stuttgart, Germany, on Monday, April 28, 2008. A report by the Alberta Women's Health Foundation says pain and discomfort around conditions such as menopause, periods and endometriosis can limit access to knowledge and care. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Thomas Kienzle Thomas Kienzle A doctor examines a patient with a stethoscope in her doctor's office in Stuttgart, Germany, on Monday, April 28, 2008. A report by the Alberta Women's Health Foundation says pain and discomfort around conditions such as menopause, periods and endometriosis can limit access to knowledge and care. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Thomas Kienzle Thomas Kienzle

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Mexico zoo director killed, cooked 4 pygmy goats for party

The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island