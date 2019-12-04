EDMONTON -- Oilers General Manager Ken Holland says he is not aware of Mike Babcock mistreating players during his time as head coach of the Detroit Red Wings.

Holland spoke to the media Wednesday as controversy swirls over coach-player abuse in the National Hockey League.

He said there's always some unhappiness among players, no matter what the coaching style is.

"There were some players in that locker room that didn't like the coach, there were some players in that locker room that didn't really have feelings either way, and I know that there's some players in that locker room that thought he's the best coach they've ever played for," Holland said.

Holland says this is an opportunity for introspection for everyone involved in the sport.

"Respect is the most important thing in our game," he said.

Babcock is facing allegations that he mistreated players during his NHL career. He was fired as head coach of the Toronto Maple Leafs in November.

Bill Peters resigned as coach of the Calgary Flames in November after allegations that he used racial slurs in the dressing room a decade ago.