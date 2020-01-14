EDMONTON -- The Alberta legislature is quiet right now, sitting empty since the first session of the 30th legislature adjourned on Dec. 4, 2019.

But the speaker of the legislative assembly has a new initiative to fill the gap: Retro Oral Question Period.

The video series will broadcast question period sessions beginning in 1986 when Don Getty was premier of Alberta.

Speaker Nathan Cooper sees great value in sharing Alberta's history and our past governments at work.

"It's so important to me as a new speaker that I find ways to engage Albertans in the very important things that happen inside the chamber," Cooper said on CTV Morning Live Edmonton. "I think all Albertans have a big stake in our democracy."

The video series will air Monday to Thursday at 1:30 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. on Alberta Assembly TV and online.