Hailey Cheng has been confined to a wheelchair since last summer, but with the help of a local homebuilder, the 12-year-old can now move around her Sherwood Park home a little easier.

Cheng became paralyzed from the waist down after falling during a hiking trip. She severed her spinal cord and fractured her skull.

“I got a call saying there’s been an accident and it’s serious. It involved falling over a waterfall and Hailey getting airlifted,” her father, David Cheng, told CTV News.

The 12-year-old survived the accident, but her life is much different.

“I can’t go upstairs now," she said. "And some areas are really hard to get around because they're so crowded."

After hearing her story, Alair Homes offered to retrofit her family home free of charge.

“We’ve got the chairlift installed, all the new flooring done, her bathroom is completely revamped so now she has accessibility through her bedroom,” Alair Homes Partner Paul McGavigan said.

"We're very grateful, incredibly grateful," her father said.

The Cheng family has a GoFundMe to raise money for a new vehicle.

With files from CTV Edmonton’s Nicole Weisberg