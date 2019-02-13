Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Rezoning proposed for residential towers downtown
The two towers, proposed for Jasper Avenue and 108 Street, would have approximately 35 and 45 storeys and a maximum of 1,050 units.
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 11:26AM MST
The City of Edmonton has received a rezoning application to build two residential towers on Jasper Avenue.
The towers, approximately 35 and 45 storeys tall with a maximum of 1,050 units, would be located at the northeast corner of Jasper Avenue and 108 Street. The project includes retail at street level, underground parking and a new public entrance to Corona LRT Station inside one of the two towers.
A number of residential and commercial buildings would have to make way for the towers to go up, including El Mirador, Queen Donair and Anthem, a nightclub.
Edmontonians are invited to learn more about the proposed project and offer their feedback at the First Presbyterian Church on Feb. 20 between 4 and 6 p.m.