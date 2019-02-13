The City of Edmonton has received a rezoning application to build two residential towers on Jasper Avenue.

The towers, approximately 35 and 45 storeys tall with a maximum of 1,050 units, would be located at the northeast corner of Jasper Avenue and 108 Street. The project includes retail at street level, underground parking and a new public entrance to Corona LRT Station inside one of the two towers.

A number of residential and commercial buildings would have to make way for the towers to go up, including El Mirador, Queen Donair and Anthem, a nightclub.

Edmontonians are invited to learn more about the proposed project and offer their feedback at the First Presbyterian Church on Feb. 20 between 4 and 6 p.m.