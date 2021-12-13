Rifle, compound bow, and autographed guitar stolen from home in Leduc County: RCMP

A firearm, compound bow, and various hunting items were stolen from a home in Leduc County last week, RCMP say.

According to Mounties, officers responded to a break and enter call on Range Road 31 near Pigeon Lake on Dec. 6 around 6 p.m.

Investigation revealed that an unknown number of suspects forced their way into a rural gated property at approximately 4 p.m. and broke into the home when the owner was not present.

A custom-built .22-250-calibre Remington 700 with Bushnell Elite 3500 optic and black Monte Carlo brand stock was stolen along with various hunting gear like binoculars, spotting scope, and trail cameras.

Other stolen items include a four-string bass guitar signed by Burton Cummings and Randy Bachman, and a Mathews Reezon compound bow with matching soft case.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thorsby RCMP at 780-789-3950 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.