EDMONTON -- Edmonton is getting ready to ring in the New Year with festivities on Dec. 31 at the Alberta legislature.

Prior to a fireworks show, the legislature grounds will also host family friendly activities like crafts and live stage performances.

Fireworks will begin at 9 p.m.

“Our fireworks provider always chooses a new piece of music and designs to show to the music itself, and they always try to bring in unique or new products for the city of Edmonton to experience,” explained Julie Stormer, festival and events supervisor.

“We’re really excited to see what they have for us.”

Edmonton bus and LRT service will once again be free on New Year’s Eve to help people get to and from their celebrations safely.

Ring in 2020 with live music, fireworks

Fort Edmonton Park is promising an elegant meal at Hotel Selkirk followed by a countdown into the New Year.

Glow Gardens is an indoor light display set up in the Edmonton Expo Centre. The gardens are inspired by renowned world locations, like the Eiffel Tower and Taj Mahal.

Candy Cane Lane’s las days this season will be Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Lights are on from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Guests are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the Edmonton Food Bank.

John Acosta’s ‘Bee Gees Gold’ is promising the ultimate tribute to the 1960s and 1970s pop band. Tickets at the River Cree Casino start at $29.99.

West Edmonton Mall is hosting several events for different ages. Families could ring in the New Year with Peppa Pig and George at the World Waterpark. The mall is also hosting a tropical-themed Beach Ball, offering live entertainment and indoor fireworks, as well as opening Galaxyland for half-price admission and unlimited rides.

Canadian rock bank Prism will be at Century Casino on New Year’s Eve. The show by the Vancouver-born band starts at 9 p.m.

Edmonton’s Starlite Room, which celebrated its 30th anniversary earlier this year, will ring in its next year of business with the Astral Harvest music festival. Three rooms will offer guests a different lineup in each.

The Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium is hosting on Dec. 31 “We Will Rock You,” a show set to the songs of Queen and about a future earth where a ban on individualism has turned youth into “mindless digital clones.” Two revolutionaries set out on quest to save rock n’ roll.

Don’t forget about the 2020 Edmonton International New Year’s Eve Gala. The event is held in support of the Stollery Children’s Hospital Foundation and will feature performances by former Circque du Soleil members as well as a dinner and dnace.

Outside the city

Strathcona County New Year’s Eve Festival is billed as a night of family fun. From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., the county is promising a range of indoor and outdoor activities, including snow shoeing, sleigh rides and ice sculptures.

1st Annual Beaumont Community New Year’s Eve Festival, an inaugural celebration, is being hosted at the Beaumont Community Centre starting at 7 p.m. A turkey buffet supper will be followed by the festival and games.

Stony Plain Family Fest is the community’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration at Heritage Park. There’ll be a live DJ and dance, photo booth, outdoor skating, a bonfire and fireworks at 9 p.m.

St. Albert is offering fireworks to ring in 2020. They’ll take place at 8:30 p.m. at Mission Park.