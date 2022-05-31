'Risk is absolutely clear': Edmonton firefighters want tighter rules on fireworks
There is a battle brewing at city hall in Edmonton over a request to bring in tougher restrictions on fireworks.
Officials with the fire department are concerned about accidental blazes and injuries and are recommending councillors ban amateur displays and only allow shows with professional oversight and paid permits.
"The risk is absolutely clear. Fireworks are a fire risk. We’ve had numerous fires in the last several years caused by fireworks. Injuries as well, Alberta Health Services data is clear," Deputy Fire Chief Rob McAdam told CTV News Edmonton.
He argues even over-the-counter “consumer grade” fireworks can cause real danger.
City data shows there have been 15 fires started by fireworks in Edmonton since 2018. Many more are suspected to have been caused by displays, but that's not proven.
"The question is, what about those little fireworks displays right? You know, where you order your fireworks online and you set them off in the field behind your house…That’s where the tension points are," Coun. Tim Cartmell said of the decision councillors are faced with.
One fireworks vendor and showrunner said a proposed rule change would unfairly impact community and cultural groups. As it stands, those groups can buy a few hundred dollars worth of fireworks -- and with a permit from the city – launch them on their own.
But the man who runs Uncle John’s Fireworks said if the rules are changed to only allow trained professionals to run those shows, many won't happen because the cost will skyrocket. A fee would be added to permits that are now free and community groups would likley have to hire help.
"They don't have $150 for a permit and then $300 for fireworks. It's the little communities that are getting hammered by this," John Adria said, disputing the fire service's claim that the shows are dangerous.
"There’s no fires or injuries at these community shows."
Edmonton is surrounded by communities that only permit professional fireworks, including Sherwood Park, Beaumont and St. Albert.
An official with the Canadian National Fireworks Association pointed out that tougher bylaws in many cities haven’t stopped people from launching fireworks illegally.
"In Vancouver, they banned it two years ago. Good, bad, indifferent, sales were higher last year. What it did is it moved the 40 stores out of town and online," said Perry Logan.
The city's Community and Public Service's Committee passed a motion Monday instructing city staff to reach out to do more public consultation, including with community and faith groups, and report back. No date for further discussion has been decided.
With files from CTV News Edmonton's Jeremy Thompson
Edmonton Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Jacob Hoggard did not have position of power over complainants in sex assault trial: judge
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard were told Tuesday that his celebrity status did not put him in a position of power over the two complainants.
Federal COVID-19 border restrictions extended for another month
The federal COVID-19 restrictions at the border are being extended until at least June 30, Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada announced on Tuesday. Foreign tourists are required to provide proof of being fully vaccinated, while unvaccinated Canadian citizens or permanent residents are also still required to show proof of a molecular COVID-19 test taken prior to entering Canada and quarantine for 14 days.
The Weather Network releases its summer forecast in Canada
Seasonal or higher than normal temperatures across much of the country will offer Canadians a chance to enjoy the summer, but predictions from a prominent national forecaster warn the humidity could welcome a rather stormy few months.
'Health-care over handcuffs': B.C. first to decriminalize simple drug possession
The federal government has announced that starting early next year, British Columbia will be the first province in Canada to decriminalize possession of small amounts of illicit drugs for personal use.
Women's wage increases are not keeping up with inflation: report
Women's wages grew by 2.2 per cent in February, as the cost of living rose when inflation hit 5.7 per cent, according to a new report.
Canada's fertility rate reached a record low in 2020: StatCan
Statistics Canada data shows the country's fertility rate fell from 1.47 children per woman in 2019 to 1.40 children in 2020—a record low.
Charest pledges review of assault-style firearm ban after saying no laws would change
Conservative leadership candidate Jean Charest promised Tuesday to subject a national ban on so-called assault-style firearms to a classification review by a panel of experts.
Ottawa struggling to connect in-need Canadians with benefits, AG reports
The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Employment and Social Development Canada (ESDC) have not done enough to help hard-to-reach Canadians access the benefits they're eligible for, says the auditor general.
Russian lawmaker suggests kidnapping NATO defence minister in Ukraine
A senior Russian lawmaker has suggested kidnapping a NATO defence minister in Ukraine and bringing them to Moscow for questioning about what "orders" the West has been giving to Kyiv.
Calgary
-
More reports of apparent mail tampering and missing gift cards
Two Calgary families say they have received cards in the mail in recent weeks that appear to have been sliced open, the gift cards sent by families now missing.
-
'He does not apologize': Kenney points fingers when asked if he has regrets
Alberta's outgoing premier offered no regrets or apologies Tuesday as he stood for questions for the first time since announcing his resignation.
-
1 dead in collision between school bus and motorcycle
A man died Tuesday when a motorcycle collided with a school bus.
Saskatoon
-
18-year-old in custody after replica gun scare at Saskatoon school
An 18-year-old man is in custody after allegedly firing a replica BB gun near a Saskatoon school.
-
Gas prices reach new record in Saskatoon
It appears drivers are about to feel more pain at the pumps as gas prices are on the rise.
-
3 injured after crash in downtown Saskatoon involving city vehicle
A dump truck and city work truck collided at Queen Street and Second Avenue around noon Tuesday.
Regina
-
'Super frustrating': Sask. mother claims CRA owes her thousands in child benefit
A single mother living in Mossbank, Sask. said the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) owes her thousands of dollars in back pay after years of not receiving the Canada Child Benefit (CCB).
-
Rider fans see changes as CFL preseason kicks off
It’s finally Rider season again, and preseason is set to begin Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. in a conference finals rematch against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Doors are set to open at 5 p.m., but the Coors Light parties won’t start until regular season.
-
Sask. Premier announces cabinet shuffle, five MLAs receive new portfolios
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe announced a cabinet shuffle at Government House in Regina on Tuesday that saw five MLAs receive new portfolios.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie describes 'beast' of organization that oversaw mass shooting response
A senior Nova Scotia Mountie involved in the response to the worst mass shooting in modern Canadian history told an inquiry Tuesday that confusion was inevitable as the police force rapidly built a "beast" of an organization to stop an active shooter.
-
N.B. reports 3 more COVID-19-related deaths, drop in hospitalizations and new cases
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three new deaths related to COVID-19, along with a drop in hospitalizations and cases, in the province’s weekly update.
-
P.E.I. reports decrease in COVID-19-related hospitalizations; no update on deaths this week
Prince Edward Island health officials are reporting an increase in new COVID-19 cases, but a decrease in hospitalizations in its weekly update.
Toronto
-
Carjacking in Vaughan caught on doorbell camera
Video captured by a doorbell camera shows the frightening moments when a victim was confronted by two suspects in the GTA’s latest armed carjacking.
-
Housing and rental policies could sway key Ontario ridings, data suggests
Ontario’s political parties may be able to sway some voters in ridings that were close calls in 2018 based on their housing affordability and rent control policies.
-
Jacob Hoggard did not have position of power over complainants in sex assault trial: judge
Jurors in the sexual assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard were told Tuesday that his celebrity status did not put him in a position of power over the two complainants.
Montreal
-
Montreal elementary school teacher charged with sexual assault involving 11-year-old girl
Quebec's education minister has called for a Montreal elementary school teacher's licence to be revoked after he was charged with sexual assault and child pornography offences.
-
Labour minister says it's not 'normal' for 11-year-olds to work as Quebec looks at legal revamp
Quebec, which has no minimum working age, is considering new legislation. Authorities say they're troubled by how many preteens are in the job market during the current labour shortage.
-
Against doctors' wishes, Quebec passes Bill 11, asking them to add patient time slots
Family doctors may have rejected it outright, calling for its withdrawal, but they will now have to deal with a new bill passed Tuesday that heralds a new tug-of-war between Quebec and its doctors.
Ottawa
-
Three dead in head-on crash southwest of Ottawa
Ontario Provincial Police say three people are dead and another is seriously hurt following a head-on crash about 90 kilometres southwest of downtown Ottawa.
-
Someone called police on a woman doing tai chi in an Ottawa park
Ottawa police interim chief Steve Bell has responded to social media posts and a request from a city councillor regarding an incident in Dundonald Park involving officers and a woman doing tai chi with a sword.
-
Storm recovery costing Hydro Ottawa $25-$30 million
The May 21 storm has cost Hydro Ottawa $25-$30 million, more than five times what the 2018 tornadoes cost, CEO Bryce Conrad says.
Kitchener
-
'It’s been the worst time of my life': Mother reacts to surveillance video of son’s death
Video of the moments leading up to Nick Tanti’s death was presented in court Tuesday.
-
Learning disrupted by war: University of Waterloo welcomes 34 Ukrainian students to continue studies
As the war in Ukraine rages on, the University of Waterloo has found a way to welcome a group of students who have had their studies disrupted.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Police investigate reports of bank robbery in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police were on scene in the area of Columbia Street West and Fischer-Hallman Road North in Waterloo for reports of a bank robbery Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault employers struggling to find staff
As the economy recovered from COVID-19, unemployment numbers in Sault Ste. Marie are also showing signs of improvement.
-
Timmins police say city is not immune to upward trend in gun crime
Timmins Police officials say the use of firearms to commit crimes has become more common in recent years.
-
Well-known furniture store in downtown Sudbury rebrands
Formally known as Teak Furniture, the furniture store has been a fixture in downtown Sudbury for five decades. But the owners recently decided it was time to expand and rebrand.
Winnipeg
-
Heavy rain washes out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region
Heavy rain in Manitoba has washed out roads in Manitoba's Interlake region.
-
Manitoba will not seek exemption for personal drug use: justice minister
The Manitoba government says it will not follow British Columbia's in decriminalizing possession of small amounts of drugs for personal use.
-
Which Winnipeg restaurants have been named some of the best in Canada?
Two Winnipeg restaurants have been named as some of the best in the country.
Vancouver
-
Act of vandalism to Chinatown mural caught on video, business community shares frustration
Vandalism caught on camera in Chinatown over the weekend left a new mural damaged and had the local business community sharing their frustration with ongoing graffiti and other property damage.
-
Chelsea Poorman's family urges people to stop tearing down posters requesting information
Chelsea Poorman’s family is pleading with Shaughnessy residents to stop tearing down posters asking people to come forward with information about what happened to the young Indigenous woman.
-
Average temperatures, near-normal rainfall: What to expect this summer in Vancouver
While it may not feel like it in Vancouver, summer will officially begin in a matter of weeks and a newly-released seasonal forecast is painting a picture of what's in store.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. teens climb tree to escape bear as encounters on the rise
Bear encounters are on the rise on Vancouver Island, and the latest incident resulted in two teenagers having to scramble up a tree for safety.
-
Saving Greater Victoria school music program 'a harder fight than it needed to be,' parents say
Families in the Greater Victoria School District (SD61) are celebrating after fundraising efforts saved the district's elementary school strings music program from being cut next year.
-
'Substance use is a health-care issue': Victoria police chief lauds drug decriminalization in B.C.
The Victoria Police Department says it supports the decision of the federal and provincial governments to decriminalize the possession of up to two and a half grams of illicit drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, MDMA and methamphetamine, in British Columbia.