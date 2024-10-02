Robber in fake beard hit 2 Edmonton cannabis shops in a week: police

Police are looking for a man who they say robbed two Edmonton cannabis stores in the span of a week.

On Sept. 17 at 11 p.m., a man went into T's Cannabis on Terwillegar Boulevard, demanded cash and forced the clerk to take him into the stockroom.

Inside the stockroom he forced the clerk to help him fill bags with cannabis and then he left the store.

On Sept. 22 at 10 p.m. police say the same man went into the Cannabis House on 66 Street and pulled out a handgun.

The clerk pressed the panic alarm and the man ran from the shop.

He was last seen running north along 66 Street.

The robber is described as white, between 5'6 and 5'10, with an average build and shaved brown hair.

In both robberies, police say he was wearing a fake beard, sunglasses and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.