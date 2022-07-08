Rogers clients who need EPS asked to use landline or visit station amid outage

Rogers clients who need to contact Edmonton police are advised to use a landline or visit a station as the Canada-wide outage continues Friday.

The Rogers network is experiencing Canada-wide internet and wireless outages. If you are a Rogers client and are attempting to contact the Edmonton Police Service, please use a landline or visit one of our divisional stations. — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) July 8, 2022

A massive outage is affecting Rogers customers across Canada, including mobile services, internet connectivity.

For a list of police station locations, click here.