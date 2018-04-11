The public is invited to attend a celebration of life for four Edmonton-area Humboldt Broncos players at Rogers Place.

The families of Jaxon Joseph, 20, Logan Hunter, 18, Parker Tobin, 18, and Stephen Wack, 21, are hosting the memorial at the arena on Tuesday, April 17 at 1:00 p.m.

Ten players and six team personnel were killed, and 13 injured when the Humboldt Broncos bus headed to a game in Nipawin, Sask. was struck by a semi tractor-trailer on the highway late Friday afternoon.

Floor seating will be reserved for family and invited guests, but the public will have the opportunity to attend.

The tickets are free of charge and will be released on Thursday, April 12 at 10:00 a.m. MT on Ticketmaster.

Doors will open an hour before the memorial and there will not be any concession stands open.

In lieu of flowers and hockey sticks, the families are asking donations be directed to Stars Air Ambulance.