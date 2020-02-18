Rollover crash on Anthony Henday delays morning commute
Published Tuesday, February 18, 2020 8:21AM MST Last Updated Tuesday, February 18, 2020 10:40AM MST
EDMONTON -- There were traffic delays on Anthony Henday Drive at 127 Street in Edmonton's north end following a rollover during the morning commute.
A lane was blocked and traffic was "significantly delayed," with police asking motorists to avoid the area.
According to 511 Alberta, the crash was cleared at around 9:30 a.m. but delays were still expected.