Ronald McDonald House donation box stolen in northeast Edmonton

On April 29, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., a man who had been loitering in the McDonald's at 3708 158 Ave. pried a donation box off the counter and ran away. (Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service) On April 29, 2022, around 8:30 p.m., a man who had been loitering in the McDonald's at 3708 158 Ave. pried a donation box off the counter and ran away. (Courtesy: Edmonton Police Service)

Edmonton Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Calgary

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Vancouver

Vancouver Island