Ronald McDonald House donation box stolen in northeast Edmonton

Police are still looking for a man who stole a donation box from the Manning Town Centre McDonald's in late April.

Investigators released photos of the thief on Tuesday, more than a month after the incident on April 29. Around 8:30 p.m. that day, the man had been speaking with staff and "loitering" in the McDonald's until staff left the counter. Then he pried the Ronald McDonald House Children’s Charities donation box off the counter and fled, police say.

The man is white with dark blonde hair, thought to be in his mid-20s, and around six feet tall.

On April 29, he was wearing a grey-and-blue hoodie and blue jeans, and had some facial hair.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Edmonton Police Service or Crime Stoppers.